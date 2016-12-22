Karai accident victim laid to rest in Nyeri

By GRACE GITAU

More by this Author

Hundreds thronged Kaheti Catholic Church in Nyeri County on Thursday for the final send off of one of the Karai accident victims who succumbed to burn injuries at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Among the survivors of the tragic accident was Mercy Muthoni who escaped with minor burns on the hand. She recalled how the deceased, Titus Theuri, shouted when he saw other vehicles burst into flames.

“We opened the doors and came out but his safety belt locked and he was stuck. The car was already on fire but the boda boda operators helped him out,” she said.

He was taken to Naivasha Sub County hospital and was later transferred to KNH where he was receiving treatment before his death.

He had travelled in the company of his friends to attend a friend’s dowry ceremony in Gilgil.

His widow, Jane Theuri, delivered a baby boy hours after receiving news of the accident that occurred on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway claiming at least 43 lives.

The family eulogised the deceased as a humble and hardworking man. The widow termed the demise of her husband as unfortunate and untimely.