Hundreds of residents of Karatina in Nyeri County took to the streets Wednesday to protest a two-day water shortage that has hit the town, leaving many suffering.

The protesters, who matched through Karatina Town, accused their main water supplier, the Mathira Water and Sanitation Company Limited (Mawasco), of disconnecting water, leaving hundreds of people including hospitals, learning institutions and business people suffering.

The disconnection of water affected several government and private entities including Karatina Level Four Hospital, Karatina University, hotels, business people and hundreds of homes.

According to a member of the Upper Magutu Water project, Mr Kinyua Kimuri, Mawasco sabotaged their dam preventing water flow.

This comes days after the High Court ordered Mawasco to reconnect the pipes and supply water to all Upper Magutu members.

BLAMED POLITICIANS

Some residents accused Mathira MP Peter Weru of interfering with the water supply while others blamed the county government and Governor Nderitu Gachagua for the water shortage.

“We do not want politicians to get involved in water supply,” shouted one of the protesters.

The two opposing sides have been involved in a management battle over water supply and have a case pending in court.

During the protest, residents said that the dispute between is causing them a lot of harm and it would only be prudent for the two parties to agree on how to use water from the dam.

They said that the shortage of water is interfering with their daily activities including feeding livestock.

However, the Mawasco managing director accused residents of disconnecting water pipes leading to the massive water shortage.

Central Region Police Boss Larry Kieng asked both Mawasco and the Upper Magutu members to provide two technical teams to reconnect the water.

“Court orders must be obeyed and anyone who goes against [them] will be arrested,” he said.

RESOLVE DISPUTE

Mr John Muthama, one of the directors of Mawasco, urged both parties to sit down and resolve the dispute so that they can all benefit from the water supply.

In the court case, Mawasco sued the chairman of Upper Magutu Water project, Mr Steve Murimi, his secretary, Mr Francis Wamae, and his treasurer, Ms Lilian Githiji, for allegedly interfering with water distribution systems.

Mawasco accused them of cutting pipes that supply water to the treatment works, diverting water to their line which they were using for irrigation purposes at the expense of the larger Mathira population.