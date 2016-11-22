By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

Nyeri’s Karatina University has partnered with the Karen Hospital to sensitise residents of Central Kenya on non-communicable and lifestyle diseases.

The university’s deputy vice-chancellor, Prof Aloo Obudho, said the partnership will see regular free medical camps held in the region to address chronic diseases including cancer, blood pressure, diabetes and asthma, among others.

She said the initiative is part of the institution’s mandate in training, research and carrying out of community outreach programmes.

“People are in need of medical services and this is a great opportunity to get to know their medical conditions.

“Some will know that they are sick after undergoing testing,” She said at the university’s main campus in Kagochi, Mathira East Sub-County.

Prof Obudho called on other universities to hold activities that will help local communities.

Stanley Wahome from Karen Hospital said studies indicate that the central region has the highest cases of hypertension and diabetes with Nyeri County leading.

Doctor Wahome said they were testing the two illnesses, saying they affect the heart and the kidney, leading to premature deaths.

He said the diseases can be managed if detected early and, therefore, there is no cause for alarm.