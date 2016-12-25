By GRACE GITAU

Former President Mwai Kibaki on Sunday joined congregants at the Our Lady of Consolata Cathedral in Nyeri to celebrate Christmas.

Mr Kibaki who has maintained a low profile the entire year gave a very brief speech when he was called upon to address the congregation.

“I do not have a lot to say other than wish you a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year,” he said.

The congregation prayed for his health which had suffered huge setback in August.

Presiding over the mass Archbishop Peter Kairu thanked Mr Kibaki’s family for attending service.

Archbishop Kairu further urged Kenyans to preach among themselves ahead of the 2017 polls with political temperatures rising in the country.

He asked leaders to avoid utterances and actions that would divide Kenyans and cause unrest in the country.

He further urged the doctors and the government to end the ongoing strike that has caused deaths and suffering among patients across the country.

“Our doctors and nurses need to agree with the government and sign a deal so that they return to work. Kenyans need not suffer anymore. We must promote life not kill life,” he noted.

On road safety during the festive season the Archbishop urged motorist to drive safely and avoid speeding.