Former President Mwai Kibaki has obtained an order freezing operations of a firm whose control he and other shareholders have been fighting over since 2007.

Justice Lucy Waithaka of the Nyeri Environment and Land Court Tuesday ordered that the operations and management of Mathingira Limited should wait, pending the verdict of the Court of Appeal.

“The applicants filed a stay of execution of an earlier judgement delivered by this court... their prayers are allowed and the other directors of the company are supposed to wait and abide by the outcome of the Court of Appeal,” ruled Justice Waithaka.

Ms Waithaka noted that Mr Kibaki and Mr Kimwatu Kinyungu had argued that they will suffer substantial loss, in that they will lose the suit property and revenue generated by it to unlawful shareholders of the company.

Through lawyer Kamau Kuria and Co advocates, Mr Kibaki and Mr Kimwatu Kinyungu had moved to the court seeking for orders of stay of a judgement delivered on July 12.

This was after he and five other directors lost bid to take control of the company exclusively.

Two directors have since abandoned that claim while two others died when the case still pending in court.

In her judgement, Lady Justice Waithaka declared both the original and the newly incorporated members as legal directors of the company.

Justice Waithaka had also ordered all the directors to hold a meeting within three months and elect a new management to run the operations of the company.

She has also given the new board officials to be elected power to access the money collected by the company on behalf of the company and other directors.

The company, the Mathingira Wholesalers Limited Company was originally bought by Mr Kibaki and his five childhood friends in 1970’s and incorporated as a company in 1983.

The initial directors of the company also become the directors of the company.