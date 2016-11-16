MCA tells court governor’s supporters assaulted him

Mr Muchiri was testifying in a case where Alex Kariuki and Johnson Murage have been charged with assaulting over 30 MCAs who had attended the function.

By JOSEPH WANGUI

A Member of Nyeri County Assembly on Tuesday evening narrated before court how he was beaten and chased from a function presided over by Governor Nderitu Gachagua.

Iria-ini Ward Representative James Muchiri said chaos broke out while he was attending a function in Mbiriri grounds in Kabaru Ward on May 30. Mr Muchiri explained that accompanied by other MCAs, they had been invited for the commissioning of a two-kilometre road by the governor.

The MCA said they had barely settled down when a group of men led by the accused started quarrelling them as they insulted their colleague Scholar Wangechi for not being pro governor.

He told Senior Resident Magistrate Onesmus Towett, that Kariuki was the first to attack using a whip hidden in his clothes when he sought to know why they were harassing Ms Wangechi.

Mr Muchiri continued that from that moment, Murage and another group of young men descended on the rest of the MCAs with whips, kicks and blows prompting them to scamper for safety.

He said they were later rescued by police officers from the angry youths who had already injured majority of them.

Mr Muchiri, who also produced newspaper cutting showing the attack said he sustained injuries on his face, neck and back following the onslaught.

The accused persons who have so far denied the charges had earlier on objected to the case proceeding to hearing, arguing that they were not represented as their lawyer was away.

Their request was however declined, with the magistrate saying they had not even forwarded the name of their lawyer to the prosecution.

The magistrate said though they had a right to be represented, the same could not be forced on them as he ordered the matter to proceed.