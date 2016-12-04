MP wants Jubilee nominations coordinated from Nairobi

By JOSEPH WANGUI

Jubilee Party nominations should not be coordinated at county level but at national level to reduce wrangles among contestants in individual counties, Nyeri Women Representative Priscilla Nyokabi has said.

Ms Nyokabi said there should be two different teams with one handling the party nominations and the other presidential and party campaigns.

Speaking in Kieni East, the MP observed that Nyeri is experiencing problem of anxiety and there is need to calm it by assuring contestants that the party primaries will be fairly done.

The Presidential campaign team in Nyeri County is spearheaded by Governor Nderitu Gachagua and Nyeri town MP Esther Murugi.

Ms Nyokabi also called on all aspirants and supporters to back proposal of having the party primaries be conducted by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“We have also discussed in the parliamentary Justice and Legal Affairs committee that if two or more parties request IEBC to support them in their nominations, then all those primaries should be done on the same day,” she said.

She added that the county presidential campaign team should be formed quickly, take up its leadership role and get into selling the party’s manifesto.

“The contestation witnessed in Nyeri County on who gets into the county team in Jubilee presidential campaign will end soon after the formation of the team,” she said expressing optimism that there will be better coordination after the team is formed.