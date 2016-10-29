By GRACE GITAU

A middle-aged man allegedly committed suicide by drinking insecticide over some domestic trouble in Nyeri town, police said on Friday.

The deceased, known to his neighbours as Maina, had attempted to burn their family house on last Saturday, Ebrahim Wachira, a caretaker said.

According to Mr Wachira, the couple had regular marital disputes and the wife left on Tuesday with the couple’s only child, carrying household goods except a bed.

Confirming the incident Nyeri Central Police Station OCPD Masai Makau said that the police were alerted by the landlord who claimed the tenant had not left the house for two days.

Police broke the door down and found Maina’s lifeless body lying on the bed.

On the floor was an insecticide used to treat livestock.