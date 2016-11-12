By JOSEPH WANGUI

Prayers at Majengo Mosque in Nyeri town were on Friday disrupted after a 21-year-old man climbed on top of a minaret in the Mosque as he attempted to commit suicide.

Hassan Hussein caused a three-hour scene that attracted hundreds of residents who begged him not to kill himself.

His mother Hadija Wambui broke into tears with other women as they pleaded with the Youngman to reconsider his decision.

Ms Wambui said his son was stressed following his younger brother’s death late last year.

“His brother died after being hit by a billiard ball at a pool centre in Nyeri town. He was preparing to sit for his KCPE exams. The man who hit him was arrested and later set free,” said Ms Wambui.

Mr Hussein had walked from his home in King’ong’o estate and climbed the 20-metre tall building without being noticed.

Efforts by police officers and his peers to dissuade him and come down were futile.

He could hear none of the persuasions as he threatened to make good his suicide bid any time the rescuers tried to come closer to the minaret.

When all else failed, a ladder was sought where a police officer and three young men climbed to forcibly bring him down.

It was still a daunting task for them as the young man firmly held on to the minaret as he fought off the rescuers.

He was later bundled down by the rescuers who climbed on top of the minaret and tied his hands and legs with ropes.

Police whisked him to a waiting Land Cruiser while shielding him from imminent attacks by members of the public who were baying for his blood.