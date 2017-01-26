By JOSEPH WANGUI

A man has been charged in a Nyeri Court with stealing mobile phones from police recruits.

Douglas Munyao, a casual labourer, was also accused of selling cigarettes to the recruits, which is prohibited at Kiganjo Police College.

He is alleged to have committed the offence on January 25.

He denied the charges when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo.

Mr Munyao explained to the court that he was helping the recruits to charge their phones and that the cigarettes were not for sale, arguing that he is a smoker.