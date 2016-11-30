By JOSEPH WANGUI

Drama ensued in Nyeri Town on Tuesday after a 30-year-old man was caught in a compromising situation with a Form One schoolgirl in a lodging.

The girl’s mother stormed the guest house while accompanied by a huge crowd and demanded the lodging attendants allow them into the room where the two had locked themselves in.

During the scuffle, the underage girl managed to escape leaving her mother and members of the public looking for the man.

The incident disrupted business operations on the busy Gakere Street as everyone wanted to catch a glimpse of the amorous man.

While confirming the incident, Nyeri Central OCPD Masai Makau said police officers responded and rescued the man from public wrath as he struggled to hide his face.

Mr Makau said other residents surrounded the popular entertainment joint to ensure the man did not escape.

RUNS TO POLICE STATION

Upon arrest and being handcuffed, the man ran towards the police station for protection.

The police boss said the woman and police officers are looking for the minor in order to build a case against the man.

“The man is in custody and will probably be charged with defilement.

“Investigations are still underway and police are working on the case to prefer charges. Members of the public were very irritated with his conduct and were baying for his blood,” said Mr Makau.

He said the girl’s mother apparently had prior information that her daughter was in a love affair with the man.

At the police station, the minor’s mother shouted and attempted to attack journalists who surfaced after the incident.

She also threatened to destroy their cameras.