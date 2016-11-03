Mandera terror victim laid to rest

By JOSEPH WANGUI

Richard Thogo Mumbi, a victim of the recent terror attack at Bishaaro hotel in Mandera town, was buried Thursday in Maragima Village in Kieni East Sub-County, Nyeri.

Mr Thogo, 31, was among 12 people killed during the overnight attack on October 25.

He is survived by his wife and a five-year-old child.

Mr Thogo was an orphan living with his ailing grandmother, Rahab Wangechi, 84, before he moved to Mandera in 2014 after trying his hand at farming and realising it was yielding too little to sustain the family.

The three-hour funeral service was conducted amid rainfall as mourners followed the proceedings in tents.

His uncle, David Mathenge, said the family was expecting Mr Thogo in December and enjoy the festive season together.

The deceased lost his elder sister and his mother years ago.

“He worked in quarries in Chaka before travelling to Mandera due to better wages,” said Mr Mathenge.

During the burial, Mr Thogo’s peers termed him as a person of integrity, hardworking, social and friendly to all.

“Mr Thogo met his death while in line of duty and doing honest jobs of digging building stones. This village has lost a visionary, energetic and respectful man. He had no row with anyone and was known for his generosity and outgoing,” said Richard Waithaka, a resident and youth leader.

Mr Wathaka commented that many young people were resorting to go and work in the North Eastern region due to lack of economic empowerment in Nyeri.

“Our main problem in Kieni East is lack of water and if by any chance we get enough water for farming our youths will not move to Mandera. Youths need economic empowerment to keep them safe,” said Mr Waithaka.