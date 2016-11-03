By JOSEPH WANGUI

A joint requiem Mass for six quarry workers killed by Al-Shabaab in a Mandera Town hotel has been held at Dedan Kimathi Kamukunji stadium Nyeri Town.

Grief and anger rent the air during the two-hour prayers led by Bishop Bernard Muthoga of the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA).

The six were killed at Bishaaro Hotel and Lodging alongside six others.

Relatives carrying portraits of their loved ones called for investigations to establish whether the attackers were members of the Somalia-based terror group or local militias.

The event was, however, marked by low turn-out as only a few family members attended.

Each of the affected families received Sh30,000 from the national government through Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe while the county government paid mortuary and transport bills.

ANGRY

“We are angry because every terror attack in North Eastern must have victims from Nyeri.

“The government must work towards enhancing security on border points and in the entire region. We want to see the real perpetrators in the dock,” said Joseph Ndichu Mwangi, who lost his brother, Joseph Muriuki Maina, in the attack.

The Kenya Red Cross Society Central Region Manager, Gitonga Mugambi, said volunteers have been counselling the relatives of the deceased.

“Our volunteers have been on the ground attending to the affected families. Each family received six counselling sessions,” said Mr Gitonga.

A community leader, Wambugu Nyamu, observed that young people have been deserting their homes in Nyeri for Mandera due to unemployment and low income at local quarries.

Mr Nyamu urged the county government to revamp the tea and coffee sectors in order to improve economic activities.

“The county government should think of creating more jobs through interventions in agriculture and also in trade at quarry sites,” he observed.

Since 2014, more than 40 youths from Nyeri have died after terror attacks targeting non-Muslims and non-locals living in North Eastern Kenya.