Mau Mau veterans in new Sh21tr compensation demand

Mau Mau war veterans have demanded Sh21 trillion from British government in renewed calls for compensation over atrocities meted against them during fight for independence.

Representatives of nine groups of the veterans from various parts of the country met at their Ruring’u offices where they urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to support their demands.

The faction has a membership of about 75,000 former fighters, with Chairman Mwangi Kariuki alias General Matenjagwo saying they folded into one group to be able to push for the compensation.

“We want not less than Sh28 million for each of the members who was tortured, arrested, beaten, shot and forcibly evicted by the British government during fight for independence,” said Mr Kariuki.

He regretted that the Sh2.5 billion awarded to 5,228 Mau Mau survivors by the UK in 2013 as reparation for crimes committed was given to few ex-freedom fighters while others did not deserve.

The British government also sponsored construction of a permanent memorial in Nairobi to promote reconciliation between the British Government and the Mau Mau.

“The money was below expectations since those who benefited got about Sh400,000 each which is very little compared to what happened. Some of those who benefited did not deserve and the genuine fighters were left out in the case,” he said.

Mr Kariuki, 82, said that majority of the war veterans have died while their descendants are landless and poor.

“We fought for independence and re-acquisition of land. We got the latter but we are yet to get the former 53 years since we became an independent State,” he said.

He further complained that majority of them do not benefit with Inua Jamii cash transfer programme that was launched by the President in January 2015.

The Sh13.6 billion programme was aimed at helping 25 million disadvantaged Kenyans including the old, orphans and other vulnerable groups.

They called for the prosecution of corrupt government officers saying those found culpable should carry their own crosses and stop dragging the names of others and their communities.