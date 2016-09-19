By NICHOLAS KOMU

An angry mob from Kiawara slums in Nyeri Sunday night lynched a former robbery convict after he attempted to steal from a house.

Residents descended on the former convict as he was trying to break into a house at around 2am Sunday.

They stripped him naked, tied his hands and legs before clobbering him to death.

They dragged his body to a nearby garbage pit where they burnt it using an old tyre.

The suspected robber had tried escaping from his captors but they caught up with him and beat him to death.

His body was left lying on the ground until around 8am on Monday when police officers took it away.

Due to increased incidents of robbery and house break-ins, residents of the slum have resorted to mob justice.

Some have even reinforced their windows to keep away robbers who enter through them during robberies.

According to Nyeri Central Divisional Police Commander Masai Makau, the identity of the man who was lynched could not be immediately established though he is believed to have been a resident of the area.

“His identity is not yet known but we are getting reports that he recently got out of jail,” said Mr Makau.