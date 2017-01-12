By GRACE GITAU

More by this Author

Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe has urged the African Independent churches to put aside their differences and give the late Archbishop John Baptista Mugecha a befitting send-off.

Archbishop Mugecha, who was heading the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Kenya (AIPCK) died on Monday at the Outspan Hospital in Nyeri.

“Archbishop Mugecha was not only a leader in church but also in the country.

“As we mourn him we must put away our differences and give him a befitting farewell,” Mr Kagwe noted.

His comments came after a near fight in the archbishop’s home after claims that he was in negotiations with the mainstream church, the Africa Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA), to re-unite into one church.

These reports elicited mixed reactions among leaders of the two factions and their congregants who met at his home.

Related Content AIPCK Archbishop Mugecha dies at 72

According to a witness who was present, representatives of AIPCA were almost chased away when they visited the home to mourn with the family.

Tetu Sub County Commissioner Herman Shambi is said to have calmed down the two factions that originally were one congregation until leadership wrangles arose.

REMARKS TRIGGER CLASH

AIPCA Chancellor Wahome Gikonyo’s remarks that the deceased was in negotiations to fold his church triggered the clash.

“Both churches were in talks to fold but Archbishop Mugecha has passed on before that was achieved. We hope those talks will continue,” he had said in an interview.

But AIPCK chairman and spokesman George Njuruba disputed the reports saying their church will not fold to join another one.

“Our archbishop never informed us on any plans to hold dialogue. It is also incorrect (for us) to be termed as a splinter group. We are registered and have full rights as a church,” he said.

Mr Njuruba asked the lawyer to respect their church and stop spreading falsehoods.

The church’s national executive committee demanded that the lawyer withdraws the statement and apologises to the church before the burial of Archbishop Mugecha.

“We have given him until the burial date to apologise to the church, failure to which we will consult with our lawyers and take him to court,” they said.

The committee is yet to agree on the date of burial.