Kieni MP Kanini Kega was on Wednesday denied permission to share a meal of nyama choma and biscuits with three former executives of the Nyeri County government who were jailed after they were found guilty of irregularly giving a Sh3.7 million contract to a private company.

The lawmaker had bought some snacks to share with the inmates at the Nyeri GK Prison in King’ong’o when he visited them but was stopped.

“The officers in charge of the prison told me that they provide adequate and balanced food to the inmates. There was no need for the gift hamper of nyama choma,” Mr Kega said.

The MP was, however, allowed to see the three, John Maina, Martin Wamwea and Simon Wachira whom he termed as his personal friends.

“I came to encourage them and see how they are coping. They are doing well,” he said.

NO SPECIAL TREATMENT

He said that the three were not receiving any preferential treatment as has been alleged by some residents.

Mr Kega, however, refused to discuss the decision of the court to jail the three saying he did not want to jeopardize their case.

“It is not for me to say whether it is a victory or not. I do not want to jeopardise their case,” he said.

Senior prison officer Patrick Arandu said that the inmates had suffered shock but were adapting well to the new environment, insisting that they were not receiving special treatment.

“They are being treated like any other inmate in our custody. They are together with other inmates serving a short-term sentence,” he noted.