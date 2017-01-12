By IRENE MUGO

A contestant in the just concluded elections for tea factory elections in Nyeri has threatened to go to court in the next seven days if he is not declared the winner.

Mr Daniel Thaithi wants to be declared the Gitugi Tea Factory director.

In a petition filled to the returning officer and Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Secretary-General Kennedy Ongwae, Mr Thaithi, a tea grower, states there was an intention to rig him out in the elections.

Mr Thaithi has protested against the election results saying they were not free and fair and that a lot of election malpractice were witnessed.

“Money changed hands at Muguai Tea Buying Centre in the full glare of the electorate, security officers and election officers just inside the jurisdiction of the electoral compound,” read the petition.

He also said he will produce evidence to support his claims.

Mr James Waithitu was declared the winner after garnering 6, 627 votes against Mr Thaithi’s 6, 602 votes.

“There was no consensus prior to vote counting [leading to the rejection of] my 401 votes through an arbitrary decision,” said Mr Thaithi.

He further claimed that the irregularities were not accidental but rather well-choreographed. He insisted that the elections be declared null and void.

“A repeat of the elections should be conducted forthwith with full compensation on my part [for] election expenses and time wasted,” he said.

All directors in the five tea factories in Nyeri retained their seats.