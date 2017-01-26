By JOSEPH WANGUI

Nyeri businessmen and bar owners have released 2,000 national identity cards detained as collateral for debts worth about Sh2 million owed by different customers.

Joseph Wachira, who operates an electronics shop, released 500 ID cards which he had withheld over a debt totalling Sh700,000.

Mr Wachira said he had decided to pardon his debtors to enable them enlist in the ongoing mass registration of voters by IEBC.

He said the debtors are persons known him, mostly from Majengo slums.

Mr Wachira added that the bundle of IDs included 30 job cards for prison warders, one Administration Police officer and a student of Dedan Kimathi University who, just like others, was unable to settle his debts.

INTEREST-FREE LOANS

He said majority of the debtors got interest-free loans to pay hospital bills, buy medicine, and pay rent and others to purchase food.

Elsewhere, bar owners also decided to release 1,500 national IDs belonging to their patrons which had been confiscated over debts.

The bar owners association’s secretary Kiama Gachanja said the 2,000 members returned the confiscated IDs to ensure the holders participate in the August elections.

“We sensitised our members that confiscating national identity cards, logbooks and title deeds was illegal and they agreed to release them.