By GRACE GITAU

Members of the Nyeri County Assembly have Monday flown to Mombasa for a seven-day retreat which sources say will cost the county close to Sh9 million in travel expenses and allowances.

Members of the executive are expected to Tuesday join the MCAs.

On Sunday, the MCAs splashed updates of their flight to Mombasa on social media.

Some decried a six-hour flight delay caused by a small aircraft that crash-landed on the main runway at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“Still at the airport, 6 hours delay and yet no signs of the flight,” an MCA posted on her Facebook page.

Each will receive an allowance of Sh14,000 daily with the flights costing Sh38,000 per individual.

However, some ward representatives were left behind to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta who is on a two-day tour of Central Kenya.

Majority Leader and Kabaru MCA Duncuan Gituanja confirmed that he had not left for Mombasa yet but was scheduled to fly there on Tuesday.

RETREAT BUDGETED FOR

Mr Gituanja noted that the money the assembly will spend on the retreat had been allocated in the budget.

He emphasised that attending retreats is not illegal.

“It is not illegal to travel to Mombasa because it had been budgeted for. We are not misusing public funds,” he said.

He said top on the agenda of the retreat will be discussion of two Bills from the executive and three other sponsored by MCAs.

“We will also be discussing the annual development plan which is a statutory document in the budget making process. We do not have much time but we will make use of what we have,” he said.

He argued that holding such meeting in Nyeri would not be ideal as there would be distractions and absenteeism.

“If we have to do anything meaningful, the MCAs must be away from [Nyeri] otherwise they will be called in for meeting and nothing substantial will come out of those meetings,” Mr Gituanja said.

The ward reps will also attend a County Assemblies Forum in Mombasa where they will meet with MCAs from other regions.