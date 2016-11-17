Mr Gachagua had rejected the budget passed by the assembly on June 30, accusing the MCAs of amending the budget by more than one per cent threshold provided by law.

Majority Leader Duncan Gituanja maintained that MCAs were not to blame for the standoff with the executive.

By GRACE GITAU

Nyeri County Assembly has finally passed the county's Appropriation Bill, ending the five month stalemate that had crippled services in the county.

This is after Governor Nderitu Gachagua assented to the adjusted Sh6.4 billion budget passed by the assembly last week and tabled the Appropriation Bill required to have access to the county revenue fund.

“We have been painted as selfish while the truth is that the governor brought all this suffering on the residents. We passed a budget but he refused to assent to it,” he said.

WASTEFUL SPENDING

Mr Gachagua had rejected the budget passed by the assembly on June 30, accusing the MCAs of amending the budget by more than one per cent threshold provided by law.

However, during the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill, Mr Gatuanja insisted the assembly had amended the previous budget to eliminate wasteful spending of public funds.

Nominated MCA Virginia Warutu on Thursday urged the executive to speed the implementation of the budget.

“We have wasted a lot time in negotiations. The executive must work to ensure that the county does not lag behind in implementing development projects,” she said.

The county is behind tract in spending development funds with the first half of this fiscal year ending in December.

PENDING BILLS

In the last financial year, the county performed poorly in spending development funds after the assembly delayed in passing the revised Annual Development Fund.

The executive is also expected to table a supplementary budget to utilise the funds that remained in the accounts at the closure of the year.

The county will spend the balance to settle pending bills with contractors and suppliers who have withdrawn their services.