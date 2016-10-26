By JOSEPH WANGUI

Two of the 12 people killed on Tuesday in a dawn attack by Al-Shabaab terrorists on a Mandera hotel were a man and his nephew from Nyeri.

Mr Amos Gachango and Mr Simon Mwangi, 56 and 34, respectively, were from Nyaribo Village.

They lived at Bishaaro Guest House as they worked in quarries, where they dug building stones in the county bordering Somalia.

Mr Gachango’s brother Njogu Wang’ombe was in February 2015 among 21 quarry workers sentenced to six months imprisonment or a Sh60,000 fine by a Mandera court for disobeying a police order to leave the area after a terror attack claimed 36 lives in December 2014.

Tuesday’s attack, said to have occurred between 2am and 3am, is a setback to their families, as the deceased were the bread-winners.

Mr Mwangi, the first of three children, had promised his ageing mother, Mary Nyawira Mathenge, a piece of land on his return in December.

“I got reports of his death from another relative who lives in Mandera,” Ms Mathenge recalled.

“I spoke with him last week and he was jovial.

“He was my hope. He had promised to make my life better since we are landless and I live in a rented house at Nyaribo trading centre.”

She said Mr Mwangi would consistently send her Sh2,000 every week for her upkeep.

“It is sad to lose my first-born son while my sister Wangechi has lost her husband,” said Ms Mathenge. “It is a painful experience.”

DISTRAUGHT WOMAN

With tears flowing down her cheeks during the interview, the distraught woman said she faced an uncertain future following her son’s death.

Mr Mwangi went to Mandera in 2012 while Mr Gachango followed him there in 2015.

They were lured by better payments compared to quarries at home.

Gachango’s widow Sarah Wangechi said her husband was the source of their livelihood and that he was a role model to their three children – two in primary and the other in secondary school.

“He was committed at sending Sh3,000 every weekend for the family’s upkeep,” said Ms Wangechi.

“Our children have never missed school for lack of fees because my husband would send money on time.”

In Mandera, a foot of excavated bricks fetches more than Sh40 for the carver while in Nyeri, it fetches only Sh15.