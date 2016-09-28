By GRACE GITAU

More by this Author

The Nyeri County Assembly Speaker has been accused of fuelling wars in the county, impunity and bias in service delivery.

In a three-page letter addressed to Mr David Mugo, the county secretary Alice Wachira accuses the Speaker of causing tension and strife between the executive and the MCAs hampering cooperation.

“Either by ignorance or as a deliberate move to cause tension between the two arms of the County Government of Nyeri, you have ignored the procedures exercised in the government,” read the letter.

According to the county secretary, the Speaker was behind the MCAs’ motion seeking her sacking and the impeachment of Governor Nderitu Gachagua.

This follows claims that the Speaker was going to donate pharmaceuticals to Gathehu Dispensary without consulting the county government.

COUNTY OBJECTS VISIT

The county objected to this, saying pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical supplies to public health facilities must be certified by the region’s pharmacists to authenticate their source and safety.

“We cannot allow just anyone to donate supplies to our hospital. Soon after we have excused some people to freely donate you will hear just anybody will walk into a hospital with donations,” said the county secretary.

According to the letter the speaker visited the dispensary on September 19 without notice to either the county executive for Health or to the committee managing the facility.

The Speaker, however, said Gathehu Dispensary is a public facility and he had a right to visit it.

On Monday the speaker had intended to visit the dispensary but never showed up.