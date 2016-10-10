By IRENE MUGO

More by this Author

Three children were Sunday night rescued from a fire that razed their rented house in Thunguma, Nyeri County.

Two girls and a boy, aged between nine and 10, were left in the house when the fire broke out.

Seven houses occupied by three families were completely consumed by the fire while property of unknown value was destroyed.

According to the landlord, Ms Damaris Wambui, she was in her house which is adjacent to the houses that caught fire but she could not tell what caused the fire.

Ms Wambui, is counting loses, said it was by sheer luck that there was no power at the time the fire started because it would have made things worse.

“People from the neighbourhood responded very quickly to help us put out the fire although nothing was salvaged,” she said.

She said the county’s fire department responded but fire engines arrived late and the timber houses had already burnt down.

Most of the children who lived in the houses did not go to school on Monday morning since all their clothes and uniforms were burnt in the fire.

The victims appealed to the county government to help them with basic necessities as they ponder their next move.