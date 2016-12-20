By JOSEPH WANGUI

A parliamentary seat aspirant from Mathira, Nyeri has complained of sexual harassment by young men during last week’s Jubilee Party elections.

While making an informal statement at Nyeri Town Police Station, Cathy Irungu said youths well known to her slapped her, manhandled and touched her inappropriately during the chaotic polls at Nyeri National Polytechnic.

Ms Irungu said goons were hired to intimidate her.

“Some men pushed me to the wall and grabbed my breasts. They also intimidated me to drop my bid and show that I have no space in Jubilee,” said Ms Irungu while accompanied by a section of her supporters.

Ms Irungu expressed doubts that suspects they will be arrested.

“If police will not take any action I will mobilize my supporters for a demonstration to air my complaints,” she threatened.

“Women are tired of insecurity and violence on gender. I was sexually assaulted during the chaotic party polls and it was a bad experience. Women must be allowed to participate in politics,” she said.

She called on the ruling party to ensure personal security of female politicians.

One of her supporters, Phillip Githua accused some politicians of perpetrating violence and intimidations in efforts to be in control of Jubilee Party in the county.

“Women must be respected and be allowed to express themselves. They must also be allowed to be in leadership. We are in a civilized society. The leadership of Jubilee Party must come out clear and assure women that they have space in the party and guarantee peaceful nominations,” said Mr Githua.