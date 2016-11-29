By NICHOLAS KOMU

Chaos erupted at a meeting between the Nyeri governor and aspirants as they demanded to be included in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election campaign team or else they would leave Jubilee Party.

A squabble ensued as the aspirants demanded representation in the team as they expressed fears that its formulation was part of a bigger plot to rig Jubilee Party nominations.

They threatened to defect from Jubilee if their demands were not met.

During the meeting at Boma Inn in Nyeri Town chaired by the governor, some of the aspirants became rowdy and shoved each other around throwing kicks and blows as warring factions could not agree on the agenda of the meeting while others sought to have the thorny nomination issue addressed first.

Some argued that the lack of inclusion into the president’s campaign team was a reflection of what would happen during nominations.

An aspirant for the senatorial seat, Wambugu Nyamu, argued that they were being sidelined despite President Kenyatta’s promise of inclusiveness.

“We thought that Jubilee is an all-inclusive party but it appears that the incumbents are being favoured. We demand to be part of the presidential campaign team,” said Mr Nyamu.

Other aspirants on the other hand termed the matter a non-issue since everybody was in support of President Kenyatta’s re-election irrespective of whether they were in the campaign team or not.

Signs of division between governor Gachagua and Nyeri MP Esther Murugi — both chosen to lead the county presidential campaign team — also emerged after a revelation that the MP had already promised 15 positions to incumbent MCAs.

This is said to have been done without the governor’s knowledge.

It is also alleged that a different list of the Nyeri County campaign team has already been submitted to Jubilee Party headquarters.

A team of 20 ‘influential’ persons in the county was set to be formulated to spearhead campaigns for the president and aspirants now want nine of the slots.

“We demand nine members in the team and we have already elected them,” said Mr Nyamu.

Governor Gachagua however played down the demands saying that the selection of the team would be done by Ms Murugi and himself

“I was appointed by the President, not you and it was not by accident. To make it clear, we will decide who gets on the team and what value they can add to the campaign,” said Mr Gachagua.

The governor also scoffed at threats to defect as he dared the aspirants to do so and challenge Jubilee in the 2017 elections.

“Those are just empty threats and if anyone wants to run on a different party we will not stop you. But prepare for a battle because Jubilee will make it very difficult for you to win,” said the governor.