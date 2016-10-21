By IRENE MUGO

Doctors at Nyeri County Referral Hospital downed their tools Friday, barely a month after they called off a strike that had paralysed operations at the facility.

The hospital’s Medical Superintendent Silas Njoroge said he was not aware of the strike as the doctors did not notify him of their grievances.

He said the medics just served the notice with the county government without telling him their grievances.

“The best thing they could have done is tell me of what they were planning," said Mr Njoroge.

Mr Njoroge said patients were being served by medical consultants, clinical officers and interns who cannot perform duties at the theatre.

The doctors are protesting the county government's alleged failure to address their grievances according to a previously signed return-to-work agreement.

A heavy work load and poor remuneration are some of the issues that the doctors said prompted their strike.

They had written a letter to county Secretary Alice Wachira saying the county had shown an unwillingness to abide by the resolutions adopted earlier.

The regional government had promised to release doctors who qualify for post-graduate studies but officials had not acted on the matter.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union secretary-general Gor Goodie could not be reached for comment.

The latest strike comes as the county executive in charge of health, Charles Githinji, said 17 new doctors had been hired and 65 nurses were being interviewed for promotion.

Meanwhile, six first ladies from the Mt Kenya region visited the maternity wing at the referral hospital and donated assorted baby items to 19 mothers who had given birth on Mashujaa Day.

The women were drawn from Nyeri, Kiambu, Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Tharaka-Nithi and Nyandarua counties.