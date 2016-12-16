By IRENE MUGO

Nurses at the Nyeri County Referral Hospital have on Friday held a peaceful demonstration protesting over delayed payments and promotions.

The nurses defied an order to return to work after a two-week strike by the medics that paralysed operations in public hospitals.

After the strike that ended on Wednesday, the nurses said they had informed the county government that they would boycott work.

“We had told them we would not return to work until we receive our salaries as promised and letters of promotion,” said a nurse who sought anonymity.

They marched from the hospital to the Public Service Board offices chanting rebellious songs and carrying placards suggesting they would not return to work unless promoted.

According to the Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) County Secretary Beatrice Nduati, the county government has denied them letters of promotion despite being interviewed in October.

“They talked of a salary increment that would have been factored in the November pay slip, but none of us have received anything so far” said Ms Nduati.

The nurses lamented that their colleagues in other counties have already been promoted.

Ms Nduati said that only workers in one job category were promoted.

Central Region Administration Police boss Mohammed Harike advised the nurses to demonstrate peacefully without causing chaos.

Following the protests, no services are being offered at the referral hospital.