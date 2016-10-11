Nyeri officials charged with illegal award of Sh30m contract to varsity

Tuesday October 11 2016

Former Nyeri Agriculture Executive Shadrack

Former Nyeri Agriculture Executive Shadrack Mubea (right) and county Agriculture Chief Officer David Nyaga before a Nyeri court on October 11, 2016. They were charged with awarding an inflated contract of Sh30 million to JKUAT Enterprises Limited. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The award was for an investigative audit to review liabilities to coffee societies in Nyeri County.
  • The two were arrested on Monday afternoon and detained at the Nyeri Central Police Station.
  • They asked the court to release them on considerable bond terms.
  • The case will be heard on November 29, 2016.
Advertisement
By FAITH NYAMAI
More by this Author

Two Nyeri County officials have Tuesday been charged with illegally awarding a Sh30 million contract to the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Former Agriculture Executive Shardrack Mubea and the current Agriculture Chief Officer David Nyaga were charged before Nyeri Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua Wambua with abuse of office.

They were charged that on July 14, 2014 in Nyeri County, they jointly used their offices to award an inflated contract of Sh30 million to JKUAT Enterprises Limited.

The award was for an investigative audit to review liabilities to coffee societies in Nyeri County.

Mr Mubea and Mr Nyaga, however, denied the charges.

Through their lawyers Muthui Kimani and Kimani Njuguna, they asked the court to release them on considerable bond terms.

They were released on a Sh5 million bond each with a surety of similar amount with the alternative cash bail of Sh1 million each.

The two were arrested on Monday afternoon and detained at the Nyeri Central Police Station before there were released on police bail.

The case will be heard on November 29, 2016.