By FAITH NYAMAI

More by this Author

Two Nyeri County officials have Tuesday been charged with illegally awarding a Sh30 million contract to the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Former Agriculture Executive Shardrack Mubea and the current Agriculture Chief Officer David Nyaga were charged before Nyeri Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua Wambua with abuse of office.

They were charged that on July 14, 2014 in Nyeri County, they jointly used their offices to award an inflated contract of Sh30 million to JKUAT Enterprises Limited.

The award was for an investigative audit to review liabilities to coffee societies in Nyeri County.

Mr Mubea and Mr Nyaga, however, denied the charges.

Through their lawyers Muthui Kimani and Kimani Njuguna, they asked the court to release them on considerable bond terms.

They were released on a Sh5 million bond each with a surety of similar amount with the alternative cash bail of Sh1 million each.

The two were arrested on Monday afternoon and detained at the Nyeri Central Police Station before there were released on police bail.