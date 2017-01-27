Parents will act as observers in the exercise while the IEBC officials will facilitate the school with ballot boxes and papers.

By IRENE MUGO

About 450 pupils at Mt Kenya Academy in Nyeri will hold elections today to choose their representatives in an exercise that will be supervised by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

According to the school’s principal Edward Obuya, the private school will hold the elections for the second year in a row in line with the Basic Education Act of 2013.

The election he said, will be similar to the upcoming national election but the school will not choose a ward representative and a woman representative.

“The pupils will have their own leaders of choice. They are voting for a president, deputy president, governor, senator and an MP,” said Mr Obuya.

Mr Obuya added that there are four participants in every elective post.

Parents will act as observers in the exercise while the IEBC officials will facilitate the school with ballot boxes and papers.

Mr Obuya said the pupils will also have an opportunity to have candidates occupy the cabinet secretary positions in the school to run certain dockets.

Ministries at their disposal include cabinet secretary for education, environment, site and sanitation, ICT and extended affairs, sports and culture, welfare and special needs, justice, peace and cohesion.

Pupils from class one to standard eight will cast their votes.