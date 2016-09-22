By IRENE MUGO

More by this Author

Nyeri County will spend Sh5 million to resettle citizens living in two colonial villages in the third phase of the project.

Residents of Thunguma and Rititi colonial villages with a population of 1,170 and another 200 squatters are scheduled to benefit from the initiative.

So far, 14 villages have benefited from the resettlement scheme while plans to settle the last four villages are under way.

Thunguma and Rititi have 55 and 110 households, respectively.

The citizens have, since independence, been living in dingy houses, posing fears of evacuation from private landowners.

Speaking during the commissioning of Thunguma Colonial Village Planning and Surveying Wednesday, the County Executive for Land, Housing and Physical Planning, Mr Thuo, said it was important to identify bona fide beneficiaries of the land.

He said convening a public participation meeting was aimed at encouraging the residents to live cohesively with one another.

The resettlement is expected to take up to 12 months before the beneficiaries can be issued with title deeds.

Mr Thuo warned beneficiaries not to sell their land after getting the title deeds.

One of the beneficiaries, Ms Margaret Wangui, said the issuance of ownership documents will enable them to prosper.

She said that, in their current situation, they cannot invest in any development project.