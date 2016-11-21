By NICHOLAS KOMU

Taxi drivers in Nyeri Town are a worried lot following an upsurge in carjacking that targets public transport vehicles, with at least one taxi driver being carjacked every week.

In the last three weeks alone, four taxis and one matatu have been stolen in Nyeri Town and one taxi operator brutally killed during a carjacking.

The rise in the vice has been linked to a gang which appears to have a lust for new Toyota Fielder cars and Toyota Hiace vans.

The mode of operation for the gang involves posing as customers and then hijacking the vehicle along the way.

In most of the cases the taxi drivers are usually dumped in forested areas and rivers along the Nyeri-Nyahururu highway.

According to police, the spots are a favourite for the carjackers as the areas have no mobile network reception and the low traffic only adding to the desertion of the route.

TAXI DRIVERS IN FEAR

The situation has left taxi drivers in fear, a situation they say is greatly hurting their business.

“At the moment we are afraid to operate at night which is our peak period because one cannot know if you are ferrying a genuine customer or if they have a different motive. You could end up stabbed or dead as we have witnessed with our colleagues,” said Mr Francis Kiama, the secretary of Nyeri taxi operators.

In the most recent incident, the mutilated body of a taxi driver was found dumped in Solio Ranch along the route, two days after he was carjacked in Nyeri Town.

Charles Kinyua, the driver, had picked up four men posing as customers at a taxi bay on the upper side of the town at around 9.30pm.

His colleagues said they did not know where the customers wanted to be driven to but the vehicle, a Toyota Fielder registration number KCG 532R, took the Nyeri-Nyahururu route.

ALERTED POLICE

The driver is said to have alerted the owner of the vehicle that he was in danger using a hidden security system that was installed in the car.

The car was tracked to Kabiruini forest and the owner alerted police who began trailing it.

The owner would remotely switch off the vehicle several times allowing police to trace it to Nakuru where it was intercepted.

Aware they were being trailed, the robbers engaged police in a gun fight where one of them was shot dead. Three managed to escape on foot.

A worker at the Solio Ranch later discovered the driver’s body.

He had been stabbed several times, his left eye gouged out and his mouth covered with duct tape, an indication that he had been tortured. His hands and legs had been tied.

SLIT THROAT

Another taxi driver, Mr William Nderitu, is still recovering from injuries after carjackers slit his throat in a robbery along Nyeri-Ihururu road.

Three months later, Mr Nderitu is yet to regain his voice due to the extent of the cut.

On the night of the attack, a man and woman had hired the victim’s brother, who is also a taxi driver, to take them to Ihururu at around 7pm from King’ong’o but insisted they had to pick some luggage in Nyeri Town.

Mr Jaram Theuri, the brother, told the Nation that another customer called him seeking his services which made him hand over the two customers who were already in his car to his brother.

“Since they had to get luggage in town I drove them there where they switched vehicles and my brother was to take them to Ihururu,” said Mr Theuri.

An hour later, he called his brother enquiring if they had arrived in Ihururu and he confirmed that they were on their way there.

“Less than an hour later, I was called and informed that my brother had been attacked by a carjacker. So I picked up a colleague and we rushed to the scene,” he added.

On arriving at the scene, Mr Theuri found his brother lying in the rain and bleeding profusely. His throat had been slit and he had already lost consciousness.

The weapon used, a kitchen knife, was 30 metres from Mr Nderitu.

He was rushed to Mathari Mission Hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit having lost a lot of blood.

ATTACKERS ARRESTED

The attackers were arrested a day later in a house in Ihururu where they had sought refuge alleging that they had been carjacked.

“My brother has recovered from the physical injuries but he still cannot speak properly. The cut was very deep,” Mr Theuri told the Nation.

In a similar incident two weeks ago, another taxi driver, Mr Josephat Mureithi, was approached by two men posing as customers at a terminus on the lower part of the town at around 10pm.

They wanted to be taken to Gamerock and offered to pay Sh1,000, which is five times the normal fee.

This, according to police, is a tactic by the gang to lure taxi drivers into agreeing to take up the job.

On arriving at the purported destination, four other men emerged from a coffee plantation and dragged Mr Mureithi out of the Toyota Fielder car registration KCA 543P.

He was later tied up and dumped at Kabiruini forest. He was found the following morning by passers-by who heard him screaming.

The vehicle is yet to be recovered.

The carjacking trend has been blamed on the same gang which is suspected to be receiving information on new taxis from a mole among the taxi operators.

The gang, according to police sources, could be led by criminals recently acquitted of robbery with violence charges due to lack of evidence in a past case.

Nyeri Central OCPD Masai Makau said that the gang is usually well prepared and is targeting new Toyota Fielder station wagons and Toyota Hiace matatus, common referred to as “boxes”.

TAXI DRIVERS NOT CAREFUL

The police boss also blamed the upsurge in carjacking on lack of care among operators saying they still operate along dangerous routes well aware of the risks.

“We have continuously urged the taxi operators to ask for police escort when they are taking the dangerous routes especially at night.

“Carrying four men in your car when you are alone at night is very risky especially because you do not know who these people are or their motive,” said Mr Makau.

He said that the Nyeri-Nyahururu route has been marked as a carjacking hotspot due to its forested terrain and because it is an easy escape route for criminals.

Mr Makau, however, noted that detectives already have crucial leads into the carjacking and composition of the gang.

“We are close to a breakthrough but we also urge the taxi and matatu operators to cooperate and give us more information,” said the OCPD.

Taxi drivers have also expressed their commitment to working with authorities to fight the vice by providing information and seeking police escort.

“The situation is dire and we are ready to work with police so that we can get security as we go about our business,” said Mr Kiama, the taxi operators’ secretary.