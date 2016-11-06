By GRACE GITAU

Rowdy youth protesting the appointment of Governor Nderitu Gachagua in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaign team in Central Kenya caused a stir on Saturday at a function attended by Deputy President Willian Ruto.

The young men positioned themselves at the entrance of Gititu Mixed Secondary School in Tetu Constituency where Mr Ruto was attending a fundraiser.

As Mr Ruto’s vehicle approached, the handful of youths flashed out their placards and begun shouting, to the disbelief of the police officers standing next to them.

"We do not recognise the governor or his brother. Jubilee in under attack," they shouted.

Police swung in to action and wrestled with some of the youths who resisted arrest.

Four were arrested and taken away in police Land Cruiser.

The commotion caused tension at the event, forcing police officers to frisk and control the entry of people to the event.

Earlier in the day, an aspirant for the Senate seat Wambugu Nyamu questioned the appointment of the governor, accusing the President of failing to keep his promise.

“We were promised no aspirant or incumbent except the President and his deputy William Ruto will lead the party. It has changed.

“How sure are we about the promise of nominations being free and fair? How can the party, in Nyeri, be given to Kenya's worst performing governor?" he questioned.

Nyeri Town MP Esther Murugi expressed gratitude for her appointment, promising to deliver the Central votes for the President.