Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu has claimed that former TNA secretary-general Onyango Oloo was Raila Odinga’s mole in Jubilee.

Speaking during the burial of AIPCK Archbishop John Baptista Mugecha in Tetu, Nyeri County, the Kabete MP accused Mr Oloo of secretly making calls to ODM leaders to give them information about the Jubilee Party.

The MP called Mr Oloo a traitor.

“Oloo has moved to where he belonged in the first place. He used to work for them at night and pretended to support the party during the day,” said Mr Waititu.

He said the Jubilee Party is content with his defection, calling it a blessing.

Mr Waititu said there is a plot by the opposition to create confusion in the country in order to rig the coming elections.

“We know that they are planning to cause confusion and rig the elections,” he said.

He urged Jubilee supporters to register in large numbers as voters to ensure President Uhuru Kenyatta is re-elected.