By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

Opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Musalia Mudavadi have urged government to give in to pay demands by striking health workers in order to end their strike which has entered the fourth day.

The health workers are demanding a 300 per cent salary increment, a review of job groups, promotions, deployment and transfer of medical officers.

Speaking to journalists at the Aberdare Country Club in Kieni, Nyeri County during their tour in Mount Kenya region, Mr Odinga and Mr Mudavadi said the government should honour the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) signed in June 2013.

In their demands, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) also wants the Ministry of Health to employ 1,200 doctors yearly over the next four years so as to reduce the doctor-patient ratio in the country which currently stands at one doctor for every 16,000 patients.

“The strike is subjecting Kenyans to pain and suffering. This issue must be solved and brought to an end. We are in a very sad state as a country because health services are essential for any country to develop,” said the Mr Mudavadi, leader of Amani National Congress (ANC).

Mr Odinga said President Uhuru Kenyatta should intervene in addressing the matter, after numerous meetings between Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu, the Council of Governors and the union officials failed to bear fruit.

“It is a sad situation to see innocent Kenyans suffer and die because of a stalemate caused by government’s failure to respond to the doctors’ and nurses’ grievances. Kenyans want services,” said Mr Odinga.

He further hit out at Jubilee leaders whom he accused of dishing out millions of shillings in fundraisers instead of settling demands raised by the striking health workers.