Police arrest youths at DP Ruto's event

By GRACE GITAU

More by this Author

Youths protesting the appointment of Nyeri's governor to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaign team interrupted a function attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

The handful of youths positioned themselves at the entrance of Gititu Mixed Secondary School in Tetu Constituency where the Deputy was attending a fundraiser.

As Mr Ruto’s vehicle approached, they took out their placards and begun shouting despite the presence of police officers next to them.

"We do not recognise the governor or his brother. Jubilee in under attack," they said.

They were arrested by police and taken away in a Land Cruiser.

Police arrest one of the youths who staged a demonstration during Deputy President William Ruto’s meeting at Gititu Secondary School in Nyeri on November 5, 2016. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Earlier in the day Senator aspirant Wambugu Nyamu had questioned the appointment of Governor Nderitu Gachagua accusing the President of failing to keep his promise.

“We were promised no aspirant or incumbent except the President and his deputy William Ruto will lead the party. It's changed. How sure are we about promise of nomination being free and fair? Then how can the party in Nyeri be given to Kenya's worst performing governor," he posed.

Police arrest one of the youths who staged a demonstration during Deputy President William Ruto’s meeting at Gititu Secondary School in Nyeri on November 5, 2016. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Nyeri Town MP Esther Murugi was pleased with her appointment promising to deliver the Central votes to the President.