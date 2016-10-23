Police impound 148 bhang stones in Nyeri

By JOSEPH WANGUI

Administration Police officers in Othaya seized 148 stones of bhang and 60 rolls following a tip off from members of the public.

Inspector George Opere said the officers netted the drug in Karima village, Nyeri South sub-county, estimated to be worth more than Sh150,000 after they searched three homesteads where suspected peddlers were said to be residing.

“We had arrested one man and upon searching his house, 95 stones of bhang were confiscated. He was interrogated and escorted police officers to the homes of the other two suspects,” he said.

He added that another 53 stones and 58 rolls were dug out into a couple’s home compound and the house help arrested.

He said the couple, who were away during the incident, has a pending drug trafficking case at a court in Othaya.

“The third suspect was nabbed with two and a half rolls of bhang during the operation that happened between 9.30 am and 11.30 am on Sunday,” Mr Opere said.

The suspects were locked at Othaya Police Station awaiting to be arraigned in court.