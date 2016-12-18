Police kill two suspected gangsters in foiled robbery

By NICHOLAS KOMU

Two suspected robbers, one of them a former soldier were shot dead by police at Gatitu in Nyeri county as they tried to rob a night club.

The men were part of a gang of five that had broken into a bar at Gatitu shopping centre at around 5am on Sunday.

A guard at the premise was tied up by the robbers who were armed with crude weapons after they cut through the metal doors. Police on patrol were alerted by a guard in a neighbouring home.

Nyeri Central OCPD Muinde Kioko said the officers challenged the gang to surrender but instead charged at the police with pangas.

Two of them were shot dead but the other three managed to escape on two motorcycles.