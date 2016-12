By NICHOLAS KOMU

Police trailing suspected robbers on Sunday stumbled on 10 tonnes of stolen coffee at a construction site in Mutaathini, Nyeri County.

The owner of the house is on the run.

Police were trailing three robbery suspects whose two accomplices who had been gunned down earlier at Gatitu were gunned down this morning at Gatitu.

