Politicians defy bishops, politic in church

The Catholic Church on Saturday defied its own decision to lock out politicians from making political statements in Church.

During a mass to celebrate Family Day at Mathari Consolata Pastoral Centre, Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu and Kieni MP Kanini Kega were allowed to make statements.

Mr Kega started his opening remarks with supporting the decision by Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops to ban politicians from addressing congregations in houses of worship.

“We are supporting the Church when they say that politics should not be brought to Church. I support them because I am not a politician, I am leader,” he said.

According to the MP, politicians were keen on taking advantage of the Church ahead of the 2017 polls to gain political mileage.

“We have to tell those people who are aspiring and the incumbents that the Church is a sacred place and leaders are chosen by God,” he noted.

He however drifted to attack the Opposition accusing it of dismissing government projects and tarnishing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration’s name.

The CS also defended the government over claims of corruption accusing the opposition of fanning propaganda.

“We have people who associate every project the government initiates with corruption. We are an administration that upholds integrity and anyone who steals public funds will be prosecuted,” said Mr Macharia.

He asked the Church to pray for the Jubilee administration to withstand attacks by the opposition.

Nyeri Governor’s brother, Rigathi Gachagua, also took the stage to defend the governor’s appointment to the National Team overseeing the President’s re-election.

The County boss, Nderitu Gachagua’s inclusion to the team stirred protests and debates over his suitability and ability to lead the campaigns for the President in the region.

“When the president chose my brother, he saw the potential he has to unite Nyeri residents and rally votes for him. The best you can do is support the President and respect his choice,” he said.