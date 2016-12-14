By JOSEPH WANGUI

An expectant woman facing charges of possessing firearms and ammunition will remain in custody after a Nyeri court dismissed her application to be given a free bond due to her condition.

Ms Venessa Wambui Ndichu had pleaded with the court to allow her deliver at home saying she was almost due.

Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Onesmus Towett, Ms Ndichu, however, successfully convinced court to allow her get extra clothes saying those she was wearing in remand do not fit her anymore.

She is charged alongside her boyfriend Alex Mathenge with four counts of intent to commit crime after they were arrested while in possession of a Ceska pistol and five bullets at a Nyeri town matatu stage.

Ms Ndichu was released on a Sh200,000 bond but she told the court that she is an orphan and could not afford to pay the amount, thus prayed for the free bond.

Mr Mathenge was not given bond after the prosecution termed him a ‘habitual offender’ since he was in jail recently and was arrested a week after his release from King’ong’o GK Prison.