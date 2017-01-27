By IRENE MUGO

Othaya MP Mary Wambui has dismissed claims by Cord leader Raila Odinga that the National Intelligence Services (NIS) is helping the government to rig the upcoming August elections.

Ms Wambui said the sentiments by Mr Odinga “are regrettable and a hoax by the opposition chief after sensing defeat.”

“It is time he leaves President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy to rule and lead the country peacefully without issuing threats,” she said.

Ms Wambui defended the Jubilee administration, saying ever since the Uhuru and Ruto came to power, there have been no reported cases of violence erupting from any part of the country.

“Let them do their campaigns as they wish but they should leave the government to work [to achieve] their agenda and the vision for the country,” she said.

She added that leaders are supposed to set a good example to the people they (want to) lead by respecting every Kenyan rather than demonstrating and barricading roads with burning tyres.

ID CARDS

The MP also asked chiefs and administrative officers to hasten the process of issuing identification cards.

Of the six sub counties in Nyeri, Othaya emerged second last in listing people in the ongoing voter registration drive.

Data from the regional IEBC office shows Kieni leads with 5,929 new registered voters, Nyeri Town has 5,077, Mathira (4,478), Mukurwe-ini (2,823), Othaya (2,794) and Tetu (2,363).

Ms Wambui accused some local leaders of transferring voters to register in areas where they are seeking posts in the coming elections.

She said the leaders are moving people from Othaya to Mahiga Sub-Location and from Karima to Mukurwe-ini Constituency.

“Anyone [seeking to transfer] their vote to another area, we hope they will also take their problems to the same area if need arises,” she warned.

Her assertions were confirmed by the Nyeri South Deputy County Commissioner Stanley Kamande who said stern action will be taken against those found culpable.