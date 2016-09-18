By GRACE GITAU

Rio bronze medallist Margaret Nyairera and other security officials were forced to push their vehicles after getting stuck in the mud due to bad roads.

An afternoon shower made the freshly dug roads in Mureru Village in Nyeri County unpassable during the homecoming ceremony of Rio silver medallist Boniface Gicheru.

Ms Nyairera and some of the coaches were frustrated as they tried to push their vehicles to the main road.

The roads became impassable forcing the residents to leave the ongoing and help to dig them up again.

The residents turned their anger on the county government for failure to improve access roads in the semi-arid Kieni Constituency.

The county government had brought in graders a day before the ceremony and dug the road leading to the athlete’s home.

Rio Olympics women's 800m bronze medallist Margaret Nyairera is assisted by residents of Mureru in Kieni, Nyeri County to push her car after attending silver medallist Boniface Mucheru’s homecoming ceremony on September 17, 2016. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

ROADS NEGLECTED

An aspirant for the Nyeri governor’s seat, Thuo Mathenge, was also caught in the mess minutes after promising the residents that he would improve access roads if elected in the coming elections.

He accused the county government of neglecting roads while massive looting went on.

“It is sad that the roads were being dug a day before the athlete arrived. These are roads which should have been done by now,” he said.

Kenyan marathon runner Catherine Ndereba had to request a colleague to drive her Toyota Land Cruiser car after it became difficult to control in the mud.

Governor Nderitu Gachagua’s political adviser George Kariuki, who had conveyed the county boss’s message, also had a hard time navigating the roads.

At first, youths assisting other stuck motorists had ridiculed him and declined to assist him but later softened their stand.

Nyeri gubernatorial aspirant Thuo Mathenge's Range Rover car also got stuck in the mud. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

RESIDENTS ANGRY WITH COUNTY GOVT

Residents were angered by what they said was the county’s poor performance and neglect of their needs.

“What kind of development is this if the county cannot [put] murram on a road that leads to a hero’s home?” asked Mercy Wairimu, a resident.

During the day, wind blew the tents put up for the homecoming ceremony causing commotion for some moments.

The rains, however, did not dampen the spirit of the friends and family who had gathered for the ceremony.

The 24-year-old silver medallist was treated to a heroic welcome in a ceremony attended by local leaders and fellow athletes.

Mr Mucheru’s primary school teacher described him as a disciplined and quiet boy who never broke rules.

“I was his first coach in primary school and taught him how to start the race. We knew something great was in him,” he said.