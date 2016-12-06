By NICHOLAS KOMU

Religious leaders in Nyeri are seeking divine intervention following a rise in cases of suicide and the alcoholism menace in the county.

During the county prayer breakfast held at the Green Hills Hotel in Nyeri, the clergymen made special prayers over the issues they said are a major menace in the county.

Among a myriad of issues affecting the county, suicide, alcoholism and disunity among leader stood out with leaders from various denominations calling for an end in the vice.

However, elected leaders from the county did not attend the prayers.

Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Peter Kairu said that there is a worrying trend of people killing themselves that has hit the county and that it is important to seek divine intervention.

“We have a problem in Nyeri which is mostly domestic…so many people are committing suicide. This is a worrying trend and we need to seek God’s grace,” said the archbishop.

MEN MOSTLY AFFECTED

Police data shows that 58 people have killed themselves in 2016 alone, most of them being men.

Of the total reported suicides, 87.5 per cent of them are men, while two cases were of teenagers.

Alcoholism and drug abuse, according to the clergymen, is the biggest problem affecting Nyeri youth despite efforts to end the menace.

“Our young men and women need to be guided back into the path of righteousness and that is why we pray for them,” added Archbishop Kairu.

The men and women of the cloth further called for unity among leaders and urged politicians to shun divisive campaign tactics.

“We pray and ask for peace, especially [as we are] going into the campaign season. Every leader should politic ethically and should not insult their opponents,” said the Catholic archbishop.

Ironically, few political leaders were present during the prayers with the county’s top leadership conspicuously missing despite receiving an invitation.