By IRENE MUGO

Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe has cautioned motorists to adhere to traffic rules, in the wake of a disaster that killed 39 people on Saturday in Naivasha.

The accident, which happened in Karai, was caused by a truck transporting chemicals that ran into 11 vehicles before exploding.

“We need to pray for our country to be free of similar terrible incidents, as we also pray for better leadership of the country,” he said.

Addressing a congregation at Karindundu PCEA Church in Karatina, Senator Kagwe sympathized with the families of the victims and urged the faithful to pray for the country and those affected by the accident.

“It is a sad day for the country today and I wish to send my heartfelt condolence to the families who have lost their love ones to the tragic accidents.