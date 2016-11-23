Speaker denies wasting public funds allocated to his office

By GRACE GITAU

Nyeri County deputy speaker Joel Gichuru has dismissed a report by the Auditor-General indicating that his office did not spent money allocated to it prudently.

The Karatina MCA on Wednesday also said that there was no money his office pilfered that requires to be recovered and maintained that the report was meant to taint him and his office.

“The amount paid for the dormant ward offices should be fully recovered from the respective MCA and they be held accountable,” said the auditor general in a report revealing wasteful spending by county assemblies.

According to the auditor’s report, Karatina Ward messenger and secretary worked on alternate day yet the secretary, messenger and a watchman received Sh27,000, Sh13,000 and Sh10,000 as monthly salaries.

The MCA argued that the secretary only failed to report to work on days that he required her to handle matters away from the office.

“Occasionally my secretary was not in the office but was still attending to official duty. There was no time any of them failed to attend to their duties,” he noted.

He further noted that the salaries the auditor said was paid to the workers is not the true figure.

“We have records of what our employees are paid every month and what the auditor says in his report is not true,” he said.