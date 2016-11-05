State to build Sh20bn dams to address water shortage

By GRACE GITAU

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday announced the construction of a Sh20 billion water project in Kieni Constituency, warning the opposition against interfering with it.

This is after Coalition for Reforms and Democracy leader Raila Odinga on Friday attacked the Jubilee administration over a Sh38 billion Itare Dam Water Supply Project in South West Mau.

Mr Odinga accused senior government officials of diverting water from Mau Forest for personal interests.

However, speaking at Naromoru Stadium on Saturday, Mr Ruto defended the government against the allegations.

"We have known him to oppose every projects we have started which seeks to improve lives of Kenyans. A month ago he opposed Murang'a water project that seeks to give water to Nairobi residents.

"Now he has picked on the Mau Forest water project then next he will fight this project," he said.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale said Mr Odinga is focused on bringing down the Jubilee government through unfounded claims.

“The opposition leader can continue demonstrating and spreading propaganda but we will continue ensuring the provision of water in parts of the country,” he said.

Similarly, Nyeri Woman Representative described Mr Odinga as a perfect opposition leader who does not deserve to lead the country.

“We are satisfied with the work he is doing as the opposition leader because it is his job and once he has exhausted that he can move to our neighbouring country Tanzania to further his opposition career,” she said.

The Kieni project, which will comprise two dams, is intended to boost food security in the region.

Kieni constituency is among the areas hit by starvation that has affected more than five counties.

Area MP Kanini Kega said the move is a milestone because problems of water shortage will be solved.

"Our children's education will not be disrupted, our parents will continue working and there will be food on the table. Our youths will also be assured of jobs," he said.

He also warned Mr Odinga against interfering with the projects, saying the community had been consulted and okayed it.

Mr Odinga claimed the government is bulldozing the project against the wishes of the residents of the surrounding counties, who are bound to suffer immensely if it is implemented.

Mr Ruto spoke at Karicheni where he also commissioned the construction of a Sh100 million technical college and construction of a 48 km road.

