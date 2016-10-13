By ESTHER WAHOME

A 17-year-old student from Nyeri who had lost his sight after consuming ethanol from his school’s laboratory can now see again.

The student from Kenyatta Mahiga High School is said to have taken the chemical after a chemistry session.

He was taken to hospital in Othaya where he was being treated.

Following a diagnosis, it was initially feared he would be permanently blind.

Dr Yvonne Njeri of Othaya Hospital had said that the boy had taken long before getting to the hospital, thus worsening his condition and added that his eyes were only responding to white colour.

However, the Form Four student has now regained his sight and is responding well to his treatment.

The Othaya Sub-County Director of Education, Mr Kaberia, confirmed the new development Thursday.

Mr Kaberia said the boy is now out of danger and has regained his sight, though he is still undergoing treatment.

The school's Principal Onesmus Mwangi also told the Nation that some media outlets, in their reports, were mistaking ethanol for methanol.

“Schools do not stock methanol. The boy took sips of ethanol from the school lab,” he said.

Mr Mwangi further explained that the ethanol from the lab was not pure and that was why it affected the boy’s sight.