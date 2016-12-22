Teacher accused of defiling 8-year-old pupil freed

By JOSEPH WANGUI

A primary school teacher serving life imprisonment for defiling an eight-year-old girl pupil has been set free by Murang’a High Court following a successful appeal.

Edward Maina Mwangi was freed by Justice Hatari Waweru who quashed the conviction noting he was not satisfied that the charge against the appellant was proved beyond reasonable doubt.

Mr Mwangi was accused of defiling the minor on diverse dates in January 2012 in Murang’a.

During trial, the minor testified as to how the defilement took place in a classroom in the presence of many other pupils.

However, no other pupil alleged to be present was called to testify and no reasons were given for failure to call them.

In his defence, Mr Mwangi said the charge was fabricated by some parents in the school for opposing withdrawal of children from school to work in coffee farms.

He alleged that during coffee harvesting seasons parents tended to withdraw their children from school to harvest coffee and he had taken a strong stand against that practice.

He added that five parents had threatened revenge against him, including causing his transfer.

The child’s mother told court that she learnt of her daughter’s defilement through the grandmother of another pupil but none of the two testified in court.

While releasing the teacher, the court noted that medical evidence tabled in court indicated that the minor’s private parts had been tinkered but there was no penetration.