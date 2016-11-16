Tech-savvy man's trip to Las Vegas hampered by lack of funds

Peterson Muhoro, 43, missed this year’s exhibition to showcase his innovation in e-commerce, e-ticketing and trading through internet because of similar hitches.

By JOSEPH WANGUI

A tech-savvy man based in Nyeri may not be able to participate in next year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas due to lack of funds.

Peterson Muhoro, 43, missed this year’s exhibition to showcase his innovation in e-commerce, e-ticketing and trading through internet because of similar hitches.

Mr Muhoro invented a product named B-money (Blue Money), used to transfer money internationally through internet by use of a mobile phone application.

He says the Mobile App, tested in 2010, can also do mobile banking.

He has also invented keyless door and gate entry, keyless ignition-car start engine connected to a mobile phone which operates through Bluetooth.

“In the device there is a Bluetooth used in locking electrical systems. It can be used in locking and unlocking doors, lighting a house by a short message service command. A car’s engine can also be ignited through a short message,” says the father of three who lives in Ngandu village Mathira West sub-county.

In 2012, he made a poultry incubator controlled by a mobile phone.

His efforts to get support from non-governmental organisations have been fruitless due to lack of a finished product.

“My aim is to digitize every item in the world," he says.

Mr Muhoho says that he gets jobs to teach physics at local schools but has never landed a permanent job.

"I closed down my workshop in Ruring’u cause of financial hardships,” he adds.

Mr Muhoho complains that one of his patents was infringed by international community mostly in China, Britain and South Korea without his consent.